Exclusive

Kidnapped Multiple Times, Jan Broberg Says Her Story Is More Relatable Than You Might Think

Peacock's new series A Friend of the Family tells the harrowing story of the Broberg family and alleged kidnapper Robert Berchtold. Hear Jan Broberg's hopes for the show.

By Allison Crist Oct 07, 2022 2:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesCrimeCelebritiesTrue CrimePeacockNBCU
Watch: Why Jake Lacy Is a PERFECT Fit for A Friend of the Family

Jan Broberg's story—one that involves being kidnapped multiple times by someone who convinced her aliens would destroy the world if she didn't do everything he wanted—might not sound relatable at first, but she wants you to take a closer look.

Peacock's new series A Friend of the Family certainly allows for this, especially since Jan herself served as a producer on the project, which has been described by the streamer as being based on "the harrowing true story of the Broberg family," who was allegedly preyed upon by "charismatic, obsessed family 'friend,'" Robert "B" Berchtold.

"It's a horror story, yes," Jan noted during an exclusive interview with E! News, "but it's real." 

And so is the specific type of abuse she says she experienced at the hands of Berchtold, because when you set aside the extreme lengths he's been accused of going in order to manipulate her, Jan said what you have is a "predator" hiding "right in plain sight." 

photos
Binge These True Crime Shows and Documentaries

"It's very common, this kind of abuse," she added (a notion that's backed up by data from RAINN that suggests the majority of children and teens who experience sexual violence know the perpetrator). "And it's the least talked about. We've got to change that."

It's her goal that A Friend of the Family will be a step in the right direction. "I hope we'll help people relate," Jan said, "and maybe tell their stories, start to get it out, start to heal from their trauma and start to to get the people that are those predators out of their lives and behind bars, because they don't stop."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jan continued, explaining that in addition to the series bringing awareness, she herself wants to be the "voice for people who have been harmed and are still holding their story because it's embarrassing or somebody didn't believe them early on and now they've never really told or shared it."

She also shared a message to anyone who needs to hear it: "There is hope in the healing of your journey. It's hard, but you can do it."

The first four episodes of A Friend of the Family are now streaming on Peacock. New episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

2

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Royally Fun Date Night

3

All the Bombshells from Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview

4

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

5

Constance Wu Calls Simu Liu's Joke About Her 2019 Tweets "a Betrayal"

Latest News

Mila Kunis Shares What She, Ashton Kutcher Say to Get Out of Playdates

Beyoncé Slams Right Said Fred's Claim She Used Song Without Consent

Exclusive

See 90 Day Fiancé: HEA?'s Liz Say She's "Done" With Ed

Sharna Burgess Shares Moving Message After Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Save $50 on Beats Powerbeats Pro Earbuds With 50,600+ 5-Star Reviews

Exclusive

Jan Broberg Says Her Harrowing Kidnapping Story Is Actually Relatable

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Royally Fun Date Night