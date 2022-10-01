The 12 Most-Loved Amazon Candles With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews: Nest, Capri Blue, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Candles are a great way to change a mood, create a vibe, and enhance your home's aesthetic, especially in the fall with so many seasonal scents to choose from. A stunning candle with your favorite fragrance is a great form of self-care. Thankfully, there are so many affordable candle options that look and smell opulent.
Shopping for a scent can be difficult online. We put together a roundup of the most popular, top-rated candles you can get at Amazon, from brands including Yankee Candle, Capri Blue, NEST Candle, and Chesapeake Bay. Treat yourself or give some of these away as gifts for your favorite people.
Amazon's Top-Rated Candles
Yankee Candles
Fall is all about the candles. There are so many Yankee Candle scents that are perfect for the season. These have 38,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candles
If you're looking for an affordable candle option, Chesapeake Bay candles are extremely popular, with 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have a burn time of 50 hours and self-trimming wicks. There are 29 fragrances and six sizes to choose from.
NEST Fragrances Scented Classic Candles
NEST candles are simply the best. They have just the right amount of fragrance. There are 17 scents to choose from. These candles have 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Capri Blue Scented Candle
If you adore the scent of Anthropologie stores, you need this candle. You'll be obsessed. It comes in many colors and it has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
La Jolie Muse Candles
These candles come in embossed, luxurious jars. They have a 90 hour burn time and there are a few colors and scents to choose from. I love Rosy Garden, which is a fresh, dewy floral scent. La Jolie Muse Candles have 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homesick Candles
Homesick Candles are great gifts because there are so many personal options to choose from. You can get a candle symbolizing your home state, zodiac sign, or a life milestone.
Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, 2in1 (Pack of 2)
If you love the iconic Glade air fresheners, you need to check out their candles. They give just the right amount of fragrance with scents that linger long after you blow out the candles. This pair has 22,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Soy Jar Candle
Lulu Candles contain a blend of essential oil fragrances. These hand-poured candles a slow burning, clean burning, and nontoxic, according to the brand. They're long-lasting and highly-scented with many fragrances to choose from. They have 5-star Amazon reviews.
CoCo Benjamin 100% Soy, Hand Poured Soy Candle, Highly Scented
You'll adore these premium soy wax candles. They deliver a memorable fragrance experience and they burn for 45 hours. There are 44 fragrance blends to choose from. These candles have 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Voluspa Candles- 100 Hour Burn Time
Bring luxury to your everyday life with these intoxicatingly delightful fragranced candles. Plus, these jars are so pretty that they double as decor. They have 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YFYTRE 6 Pack Candles
Enhance your space with this candle six pack. Each one has a 25-hour burn time, totaling 120 to 150 hours total. This set has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Housecret Pack of 12 Strong Scented Candles
Step up your aromatherapy game with this 12-candle gift set. Each candle is made from environmentally smokeless soy and essential oil, according to the brand. This is a great gift for a loved one or yourself. This bundle has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
