Watch George Clooney Hilariously Vow to Have His First-Ever Fight With Wife Amal

George Clooney jokingly told E! News that he and his wife Amal Clooney would have their first-ever fight that night. See his exclusive interview at the Albie Awards below.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 30, 2022 9:03 PMTags
Red CarpetGeorge ClooneyAwardsExclusivesCouplesCelebritiesAmal Clooney
Watch: George & Amal Clooney Honor Justice Defenders

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are still in their honeymoon phase eight years in.

Just one day after the Ocean's Eleven actor revealed that he and his wife "never had an argument," the couple attended their foundation's inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library, where he jokingly vowed to have a dispute with Amal later that night. 

"We're going to have one tonight for you," he exclusively told E! News on the red carpet Sept. 29. "We're doing it for you."

As the human rights lawyer added, "We'll let you know tomorrow if that still stands."

The couple—who shares 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella—also shared how they will teach their kids about empathy and kindness.

While George noted that their kids are still young, Amal said "kids are just going to learn from what they see rather than us lecturing him. And hopefully, we'll set a good example. That's all we're aiming for."

photos
George Clooney Through the Years

She jokingly added, "Sometimes you have to bribe them, hopefully, less so as they get older."

George and Amal—who celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Sept. 27—are also gearing up for Halloween and the Up in the Air actor told E! News that he will be putting on a very familiar costume this year.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards Slams Rumor Kathy Hilton Allegedly Used Homophobic Slur

2

Try Guys Alum Ned Fulmer Had Thoughts on Cheating in Resurfaced Chat

3

Where Marilyn Monroe's Real Life Comes Through in Blonde

"I'm going as Batman," he said before referring to recent comments his son Alexander made about not being fazed by his father's iconic role as the Dark Knight in 1997's Batman & Robin. "Nobody cares. Nobody wants me to."

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards Slams Rumor Kathy Hilton Allegedly Used Homophobic Slur

2

Try Guys Alum Ned Fulmer Had Thoughts on Cheating in Resurfaced Chat

3

Where Marilyn Monroe's Real Life Comes Through in Blonde

4
Exclusive

Danielle Ruhl Details "Ups and Downs" Following Nick Thompson Split

5

Selena Gomez Asks For Kindness After Hailey Bieber’s Interview

Latest News

Exclusive

Zac Efron Will Remember This Movie Scene "For the Rest of My Life"

Watch George Clooney Hilariously Vow to Have His First Fight With Wife

Exclusive

Is Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati Dating? She Says...

See Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Outing

Coolio Recorded a Futurama Appearance Weeks Before His Death

Relive Karl Lagerfeld's Life and Legacy Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala

We're Levitating Over Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah's Night Out