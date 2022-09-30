See Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Outing for The Row's Paris Fashion Week Show

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were part of the full house that was The Row's Paris Fashion Week show.
The 36-year-old twins made a rare public appearance during their brand's debut of its new collection on Sept. 28. In videos captured by fans, the two were caught watching with smiles from ear to ear.
Keeping true to their effortlessly chic vibe, Mary-Kate and Ashley were dressed in all black as they overlooked models strutting the runway from a spiral staircase in one video from the scene. As they clapped, the sisters looked as close as ever and shared a sweet moment of embrace.
In another photo, the Olsens were seen posing for a pic with one of the models from the Parisian event, Rosanna Ovalles Robles.
As for The Row's pre-fall 2023 collection itself, it was packed with the minimalist laid-back style the Full House alums are known for. While oversized neutral blazers are the brand's signature, the Olsens also made it a point to incorporate a subtle amount of color this season. They did so with accessories such as gloves and small pouches.
The pair have kept largely to themselves over the years, with one of their most recent sightings being the funeral of Bob Saget, who was their on-screen father and Full House co-star from 1987 to 1995. They attended the service alongside co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier on January 14.
"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," the sisters said in a statement to E! News shortly following his passing. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has."
They added, "We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."