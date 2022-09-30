We're Levitating Over Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah's Night Out

Watch : Dua Lipa Handpicks Her Dream Music Collaborations

Dua Lipa's recent night out with Trevor Noah is the talk of the internet.

The "Sweetest Pie" singer, 27, and Daily Show host, 38, were seen enjoying a night out together for dinner in New York City Sept. 28.

Dua rocked a black leather blazer over a plunging black shirt, baggy blue jeans and a pair of animal-printed heels. She completed her look with a snakeskin print handbag and silver dangling earrings. Trevor kept it simple in black jeans, Nike sneakers and an army-style jacket that he wore over a black shirt.

The pair dined at Miss Lily's, a Caribbean restaurant in the East Village of NYC. Afterward, the comedian and "Levitating" singer were spotted taking a stroll and embraced in a kiss and hug before they parted ways.

While Dua and Trevor haven't said anything about the status of their relationship, fans on social media are buzzing about a possible romance between the two.