We're Levitating Over Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah's Night Out

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah set the internet on fire after they were spotted out together in New York City. See the pics of their night out below.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 30, 2022 8:00 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesTrevor NoahDua Lipa
Watch: Dua Lipa Handpicks Her Dream Music Collaborations

Dua Lipa's recent night out with Trevor Noah is the talk of the internet. 

The "Sweetest Pie" singer, 27, and Daily Show host, 38, were seen enjoying a night out together for dinner in New York City Sept. 28. 

Dua rocked a black leather blazer over a plunging black shirt, baggy blue jeans and a pair of animal-printed heels. She completed her look with a snakeskin print handbag and silver dangling earrings. Trevor kept it simple in black jeans, Nike sneakers and an army-style jacket that he wore over a black shirt. 

The pair dined at Miss Lily's, a Caribbean restaurant in the East Village of NYC. Afterward, the comedian and "Levitating" singer were spotted taking a stroll and embraced in a kiss and hug before they parted ways. 

While Dua and Trevor haven't said anything about the status of their relationship, fans on social media are buzzing about a possible romance between the two.

photos
Dua Lipa's Most Daring Looks

One person tweeted, "happy for dua lipa and trevor noah, sad for myself because i wanted both of them," while another wrote on Twitter, "I think Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa look cute together. Also the funny guy always gets a hot girl DUH."

A third person added, "if trevor noah and dua lipa are dating then good for her, i love trevor noah." 

TheImageDirect.com

Trending Stories

1

Where Marilyn Monroe's Real Life Comes Through in Blonde

2

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

3

We're Levitating Over Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah's Night Out

Trevor's night out with Dua came just one day before the comedian announced he was leaving the Daily Show after seven years.

"It's been absolutely amazing," the Emmy winner told the audience during the show's Sept. 29 taping. "It's something that I never expected. I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we've gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up."

TheImageDirect.com

Trevor, who took over hosting duties from Jon Stewart in 2015, added, "I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s--tty on the worst days."

Trending Stories

1

Where Marilyn Monroe's Real Life Comes Through in Blonde

2

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

3

We're Levitating Over Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah's Night Out

4

Kyle Richards Slams Rumor Kathy Hilton Allegedly Used Homophobic Slur

5

Author Jordan Peterson Reacts to Olivia Wilde's "Villain" Comments

Latest News

See Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Outing

Coolio Recorded a Futurama Appearance Weeks Before His Death

Relive Karl Lagerfeld's Life and Legacy Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala

We're Levitating Over Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah's Night Out

The MixtapE! Presents Shawn Mendes, Ciara and More New Music Musts

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His 3rd With Brittany Bell

Why Jeremy Strong Steered Clear Of Brian Cox On Succession