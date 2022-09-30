The MixtapE! Presents Shawn Mendes, Ciara and More New Music Musts

Watch : Shawn Mendes Cancels Remainder of Wonder World Tour

The weekend is here and "Better Thangs" are ahead.

On Sept. 30, Ciara brought the good vibes to music fans when she released her new song with Summer Walker.

"You can never have enough love," Ciara said on Apple Music 1 when sharing the song's meaning. "You can never have enough joy. And you can never have enough dance. So that's my energy that I've been living by and operating on with this album and 'Better Thangs' is a big part of that energy."