Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His 3rd With Model Brittany Bell

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes BABY No. 9!

Nick Cannon's growing family is on the rise.

The Wild n' Out star revealed that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, Rise Messiah Cannon, in a video montage on Instagram from the model's BlessingWay.

"Another Blessing!!!" The 41-year-old captured the Sept. 30 post. "As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps."

Cannon, who also shares son Golden "Sagon," 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Bell, added, "He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life."