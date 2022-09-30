Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are only keeping up with each other's schedules.
Nearly two months after the former couple welcomed their second baby together via surrogate, a source close to the pair—who share 4-year-old daughter True—exclusively tells E! News that they're all about putting their co-parenting relationship first. "They are currently not on speaking terms," the insider shared, adding that the exception would be when they are "coordinating for the kids."
The sentiment between the two echoes what a separate source noted in mid-July when E! News confirmed Khloe and Tristan were expecting their second child together. The insider close to the Good American mogul shared at the time, which was six months after Tristan's paternity scandal surfaced, the two also "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."
In fact, as the second source explained, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." (The NBA star, who is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, welcomed Theo with Maralee Nichols last year).
After news broke of his paternity lawsuit last December, Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," he wrote in an Instagram post shared in early January. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
Fast-forward to present day, as viewers watch as Khloe open up about the public ordeal and subsequent aftermath over the past year in the latest season of The Kardashians.
"This is the strangest, most f--ked up situation," Khloe said during the Sept. 22 episode. However, referring to her son (whose name she not revealed just yet), she noted, "But once he's here, he's gonna be the blessing. He's gonna be the ray of light. He's the fun, exciting part. The waiting process? This s--t f--king sucks."