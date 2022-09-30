Julia Fox's Advice for New Moms Is Just as Bold as You'd Expect

Watch : Julia Fox Rocks Eye-Catching Ski Mask at Milan Fashion Week

When it comes to pushing the boundaries, Julia Fox isn't just testing the limits of fashion (and duct tape!).

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Uncut Gems actress—who shares 20-month-old son Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev—shared how she's redefining what it means to be a mom and why she's not afraid to break down barriers in the process.

"I always resented the fact that when women have children, they suddenly become that child's mom," she explained. "You need to choose you sometimes."

It's not about being selfish, she continued, but rather that, "you need to be the best version of yourself. If you're making all these sacrifices and, in turn, you're miserable, then that shows. You project that onto your child and you don't even realize you're doing it."

The 32-year-old said she believes that kids should know that their "mom has her own life and her own things," adding, "I think a lot of children don't really take what their moms do as a professional as seriously. That needs to end."