Julia Fox's Advice for New Moms Is Just as Bold as You'd Expect

When it comes to pushing the boundaries, Julia Fox isn't just testing the limits of fashion (and duct tape!).
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Uncut Gems actress—who shares 20-month-old son Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev—shared how she's redefining what it means to be a mom and why she's not afraid to break down barriers in the process.
"I always resented the fact that when women have children, they suddenly become that child's mom," she explained. "You need to choose you sometimes."
It's not about being selfish, she continued, but rather that, "you need to be the best version of yourself. If you're making all these sacrifices and, in turn, you're miserable, then that shows. You project that onto your child and you don't even realize you're doing it."
The 32-year-old said she believes that kids should know that their "mom has her own life and her own things," adding, "I think a lot of children don't really take what their moms do as a professional as seriously. That needs to end."
And Julia knows she's preaching to the choir.
"Moms always get it," the model put it simply. "When I say these things, a lot of people don't understand or they'll judge me, but when I talk to a mother, she knows exactly what I'm talking about."
Of course, the influencer—who recently partnered with Uber One for a new Uber Eats campaign because "it makes my life so much easier"—understands that navigating motherhood, her career and personal life, is all just a balancing act.
"It's making sure that you're distributing your energy in a way that you're going to feel good about it," she advised. "I know for me, especially during Fashion Week, I've turned down so many opportunities. I don't want to be away from my son."
For the star, the idea of carving out moments for yourself in order to do what makes you happy can sometimes go hand-in-hand with spending time with your kids.
"That's the thing," she said, "you'll never, ever regret choosing your child. It's just the highest bliss and it makes you feel whole."
As for why Julia is OK with "knocking down the walls," especially in the fashion and parenting spaces, she said she wants to encourage others to "be expressive, loud and unapologetic."
"For the new moms, you have to ask for help," she said. "Us women, we carry the weight of the world on our shoulders. And we do it alone, we suck it up. Don't hold it all inside. We're so conditioned to take the high road and walk away gracefully. No, f--k that. We need to reclaim our power and break free of the conditioning that has been done to us as women."
As she put it, "It's time for the girlies right now."