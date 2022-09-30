Author Jordan Peterson Tearfully Reacts to Olivia Wilde Basing Don't Worry Darling Villain on Him

Jordan Peterson is speaking out over Olivia Wilde's recent statements about him.
The author became tearful over comments made by the actress, who said that Chris Pine's villainous character in her film Don't Worry Darling is based on Peterson during a Sept. 1 shoot with Interview Magazine. "People have been after me for a long time because I've been speaking to disaffected young men—what a terrible thing to do, that is," said Peterson during a Sept. 28 appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. "I thought the marginalized were supposed to have a voice."
Wilde went on to call Peterson—who has made headlines over the years for his controversial views and most famously his public announcement that he wouldn't comply with a Canadian law that he saw a threat to free speech—"this insane man" who is a "pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community," a term he cannot stand behind.
He shared, "It's very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category." "And you get these casual insults: ‘These incels.'"
Explaining his interpretation of the term, "Well, these men, they don't know how to make themselves attractive to women, who are very picky."
During her interview, the Booksmart director explained how Peterson "is someone that legitimizes certain aspects of their movement because he's a former professor, he's an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously."
Peterson expressed that he stands by the choices these men make and wishes others wouldn't attack their lifestyle.
"And good for them—women, be picky. That's your gift, man," he continued. "Demand high standards from your men. Fair enough. But all these men who are alienated, they're lonesome, and they don't want to do, and everyone piles abuse on them."
However, Peterson isn't too worried over the director's comments, telling Morgan that, "As far as critiques go, that was kind of low-level."
"When Olivia Wilde made those comments, the first thing I did was go look at the preview for her movie, which I quite liked," he expressed. "I thought I would go see that movie, probably, and perhaps I will. It didn't really bother me."
Alongside Pine the psychological thriller set in the 1950's stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles and is in theaters now.