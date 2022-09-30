Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Reveals If We’ll Meet Her Mysterious BF in Season 6

Amanza Smith's boyfriend clearly passed inspection.
The Selling Sunset agent, who has been keeping her partner under wraps for months, revealed that we'll get to meet him for the first time on season six of the Netflix hit. Speaking with E! News at the pre-launch soiree for CasaWire, a new furniture and housewares app, on Sept. 29, Smith teased how he'll be introduced to the world.
"He filmed a scene with me the other day via FaceTime because he is still playing football in another country," she said. "He's amazing and he's not going anywhere."
And while Smith told E! News back in April that she was enjoying keeping the relationship "private," now she's had a change of heart, revealing that "the world will see him more because I'm ready to share."
And what is Smith's favorite quality of her mystery man? In addition to being "kind-hearted, smart, sexy" and "an amazing father," the interior decorator loves that her boyfriend is "mellow."
"I'm bats--t crazy. He calms me down. He balances me out. We are a perfect pair," she said. "His mellow is perfect for my crazy."
Plus, Smith's secret boyfriend doesn't just have her approval. O Group boss Jason Oppenheim told E! News back in April that he'd like to have him on Selling Sunset for a cameo.
"I've met him many times. Great guy," Oppenheim shared. "We get along very well. He's very chill. Very cool. Well-known guy, very excelled at what he does."
Previously, Smith was in a relationship with ex-husband Ralph Brown, and the two share daughter Noah and son Braker. However, Smith received sole custody of the children in Sept. 2021 after noting in legal documents that she hadn't seen Brown since Nov. 2019.
"We will never be 'over' the absence of their father," Smith said at the time, "but hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three."
For more of Smith's journey, catch up on seasons one through five of Selling Sunset, which are available to stream on Netflix.