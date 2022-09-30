Is Louis Tomlinson Still Friends With Former One Direction Bandmate Zayn Malik? He Says…

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have a whole lotta history.
The pair—who were part of One Direction together—have had a rocky relationship ever since Zayn made the choice to leave the band in 2015. In fact, the artists even had a heated exchange on Twitter later that same year. And while the two have yet to reconcile publicly, Louis is now speaking out about where their friendship stands today.
"You'd have to ask him," Louis said of Zayn in a Sept. 28 podcast episode of The Zach Sang Show. "I could be wrong, but I believe I said, when you asked me a similar question [last time]... I believe I said I don't think I'm mature enough to get over what's frustrated me in that relationship."
He added, "I don't know if I'm mature enough now, but I'm definitely closer to being over all that."
And while it seems that Louis is still in the process of letting go of the past, he admitted that his old pal had crossed his mind throughout the years.
"There's been numerous times over the last couple of years where I've thought about him and hoped he's alright," Louis said, before explaining that he has "tried to get in touch" with Zayn.
He continued, "But it's hard. I definitely wish him well."
Louis also shared his thoughts on Zayn's recent Instagram posts, where he recorded himself singing a couple popular One Directions tracks.
Describing him as being on "a different caliber in terms of singers," Louis added, "I wasn't just liking it for the sake of liking it."
Instead of a mindless like, Louis said, he shared that it made him happy seeing Zayn feel nostalgic on their time in the band.
"It was a nice feeling 'cause in the past he's said what he's said about the band, and I understand some of what he was saying," Louis said, referencing Zayn's previous interviews where he slammed his time in the group. "For me, in those videos, it showed he was reflecting. It showed he was thinking about those times."
As for whether their "Zouis" bromance will ever be rekindled, Louis is hopeful.
"I think in time," he said. "I think we just have to bump into each other 'cause neither of us have each other's number. I suppose maybe social media might be the way."
Does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes?