Don't Miss Out: This Berkshire Blanket Chunky Knit Throw Is Just $60 Right Now

You can save almost $100 on the chunky knit throw from Berkshire Blanket that everyone's buying this season.

By Sophy Ziss Sep 30, 2022 5:36 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop HomeE! Insider
Ecomm: QVC Berkshire Rope Blanket

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Temps are cooling, highly anticipated movie sequels are dropping, and pumpkin spice is everywhere you look. In other words? It's officially fall. And you deserve a treat! Like the Berkshire Blanket Chunky Rope Knit Throw that's currently 60% off at QVC.

Described as "wonderfully soft," each one is made with "innovative textile techniques" like double-knotted yarns for a thick, ultra-cozy design. The blanket measures 50"W by 60"L, and is made from 100% acrylic material. Described by the brand as "breathable but weighty," this versatile throw is one you'll be fighting over on the couch for chillier seasons to come.

Though, at this price? You'll probably be grabbing a blanket for each couch or person in the house. On top of all that, they're machine-washable, too. Also: The sale ends Saturday, October 1, so you don't want to sleep on this one — Only underneath it. Scroll on to shop before they sell out!

read
Where to Buy Cozy, Cute & Affordable Sweaters for Fall

Berkshire Blanket Chunky Rope Knit Throw

Available in four soft, goes-with-everything shades, this luxe throw blanket is perfect for cozying up in all season long.

$150
$60
QVC

If you run hot but still want to cozy up, here's a weighted cooling blanket we recommend grabbing from Amazon.

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards Slams Rumor Kathy Hilton Allegedly Used Homophobic Slur

2

Yes, You Can Buy Those Champagne Bongs From Southern Charm

3

Try Guys Alum Ned Fulmer Had Thoughts on Cheating in Resurfaced Chat

4

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

5

Where Marilyn Monroe's Real Life Comes Through in Blonde

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Meghan King Calls Jim Edmonds’ Latest Wedding the “Greatest Gift”

Exclusive

Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand After Baby No. 2

RHOC's Heather Dubrow Shuts Down Cheating Allegations

Exclusive

Julia Fox's Advice for New Moms Is Just as Bold as You'd Expect

Author Jordan Peterson Reacts to Olivia Wilde's "Villain" Comments

Exclusive

Amanza Smith's BF Will Appear in Selling Sunset Season 6

s Louis Tomlinson Still Friends With Zayn Malik? He Says...