The Advice Ashton Kutcher Gave Mila Kunis About the Power of Karma

Mila Kunis feels like the luckiest girl alive.

However, this wasn't always the case. Speaking with E! News about her new Netflix thriller Luckiest Girl Alive, the actress, 39, reflected on whether she's ever felt like a secret held her back from living her best life—just like her character does in the film.

"I don't know if it was a secret, but I do think that there's a part of me that looked at my previous mistakes—however small or large that they were—as a form of like, 'Well karma's going to come get me,'" she told E! News correspondent Francesca Amiker. "And it's one of those where [I was like], 'I'm never going to be able to' fill in the blank."

However, her husband Ashton Kutcher suggested shifting her mindset. "My husband's like, 'Well, you're giving a lot of power to said karma,'" Kunis recalled. "And I was like, 'I mean my superstition!' And it wasn't until he was like, 'Karma doesn't have that much control over you.' And I was like, 'OK, but I feel like it does.'"