The Advice Ashton Kutcher Gave Mila Kunis About the Power of Karma

Mila Kunis feels like the luckiest girl alive.
However, this wasn't always the case. Speaking with E! News about her new Netflix thriller Luckiest Girl Alive, the actress, 39, reflected on whether she's ever felt like a secret held her back from living her best life—just like her character does in the film.
"I don't know if it was a secret, but I do think that there's a part of me that looked at my previous mistakes—however small or large that they were—as a form of like, 'Well karma's going to come get me,'" she told E! News correspondent Francesca Amiker. "And it's one of those where [I was like], 'I'm never going to be able to' fill in the blank."
However, her husband Ashton Kutcher suggested shifting her mindset. "My husband's like, 'Well, you're giving a lot of power to said karma,'" Kunis recalled. "And I was like, 'I mean my superstition!' And it wasn't until he was like, 'Karma doesn't have that much control over you.' And I was like, 'OK, but I feel like it does.'"
So while the Bad Moms star said her perspective on karma didn't stop her from trying to live her best life, she admitted her thought process "prevented me of taking ownership of it."
Still, Kunis hasn't shaken her superstitious tendencies completely. When asked if she considers herself the luckiest girl alive, the That '70s Show alum replied, "I'm going to knock on wood." However, she acknowledged she has a lot to be thankful for.
"It's a fine line between hard work and luck," she said. "I am very lucky. I am so fortunate."
She's especially grateful for her family—noting she has "a great relationship" with her parents and brother, an "amazing partner" in Kutcher and two children, daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5.
And ultimately, as the Black Swan actress explained, everyone has a different definition of what it means to be lucky. Referring to leaving Ukraine for the U.S. with her family as a child, Kunis shared, "For me, given how I grew up, the fact that I own a house and a car, that surpassed anything and everything. So that was it for me."
However, she noted that her definition of luck has changed over time. "Then you get older, then you realize you can't buy time and you can't buy health," Kunis continued. "So the second you have time and the second you got health, you're like, 'Wow! I'm so lucky. I'm healthy. My family's healthy. How lucky am I? I have time to be with my family. How lucky am I?' So I think it depends on what your definition of lucky is."
Luckiest Girl Alive is available to stream on Netflix starting Oct. 7.