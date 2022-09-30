Six Seasons and a Movie: A Community Film Is Finally Happening With Original Cast

This news is cool. Cool, cool, cool, to be exact.

That's right, fulfilling the show's prophecy of "six seasons and a movie," Peacock announced Sept. 30 that it was making a Community film. The spinoff will bring back much of the show's original stars, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, to check back in with what the study group has been up to since the sitcom ended in 2015.

McHale, who will serve as an executive producer on the project, revealed the news on Twitter, simply sharing an image that reads "...and a movie" and tagging the Community cast. Notably, he also included Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown, who were not included in Peacock's announcement. Does this mean we could be getting a revival of Troy and Abed In the Morning?

The Greendale Human Beings are reuniting behind the camera as well, with creator Dan Harmon is back on board as well as writer and executive producer Andrew Guest.