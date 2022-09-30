Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are writing their next chapter as husband and wife.
The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars got married Sept. 29 in a romantic wedding ceremony near Pasadena, Calif.
After the celebration, Cheyenne shared a few sweet pics from the big day to her Instagram Stories, with one featuring a note received from Zach before the ceremony. "Here's to a lifetime together," the message read. "I love you so much and can't wait to see you later."
Many of Cheyenne's co-stars were in attendance to celebrate the couple's love story. In fact, the bride previously told E! News that people from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach and Black Ink Tattoo were welcome to attend. "We invited everyone," she joked in May. "We covered all bases."
While it's unclear if the ceremony was filmed for MTV cameras, Cheyenne, 29, previously teased that her nuptials were going to be big.
"We really want the wedding to be reflective of our relationship and who we are in our family," the bride told E! News. "Everything is done in house. Everything's done by our family and our parents. One tease would be Zach's dad is marrying us."
While the coronavirus pandemic delayed their wedding, Cheyenne never had a doubt that Zach, 31, was the one she was meant to be with.
"I think sometimes people forget that I've known Zach since I was 16," she told E! News in August. "We built our love and our foundation off of a friendship. We were friends who fell in love and I don't know if there was ever a moment where I was like, ‘yeah, he's the one,' but I think when I look back at our love story, there's been so many moments. He's genuinely held my hand on some of the best days of my life and held them tighter on some of the worst days."
Her forever cheerleader, Zach says he's in awe of how Cheyenne balances work, family and raising two kids. In addition to daughter Ryder, 5, with ex Cory Wharton, Cheyenne also has 16-month-old Ace with Zach.
"I'm so happy I could cry," Zach told E! News when asked in May how excited he was for this next step. "We've had quite the journey, but we're good. We take on everything that has ever happened to us."
That sentiment is felt by their closest friends including Maci, who has grown closer to the pair after filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion last year.
"I think they match so well," she told E! News earlier this month. "It's just the way they look at each other. The way that they speak to each other. It's a relationship that you want to be around because it's such a real, strong and caring relationship."
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.