Eliza Fletcher's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping

More information on Eliza Fletcher's death has come to light.

The kindergarten teacher—whose passing was confirmed on Sept. 5—died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head and also had "blunt-force injuries to her right leg and jaw fractures," according to an autopsy report obtained by the Associated Press.

On Sept. 2 Fletcher was out running when a security video from the scene showed a person approach her and forcibly put her into the back of an SUV, according to Memphis police.

Two days after her disappearance, Cleotha Abston was charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection to the crime. When her body was found, additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in the perpetration of kidnapping were added.