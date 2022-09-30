Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Sets the Record Straight on Using Ex Jason Oppenheim's HBO Login

Chrishell Stause is clearing the air.
After her Selling Sunset co-star and ex Jason Oppenheim's joking accusations about her using his HBO account made waves, the real estate agent is setting the record straight.
"One of my TVs I found out was still signed into Jason's and that's how we found out because we were both watching House of Dragon and he got playfully mad because I messed up where he was in his place," Chrishell said in a Sept. 29 TikTok video. "He made a joke about it, and now it's a thing. And it's just funny."
So how did the rumor start in the first place? Jason spoke about the log-in mix-up while attending The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power Broker Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 20.
"I was texting her last night jokingly because I logged on to my HBO and I saw that somebody had started this show," he told People. "So I [asked] her, 'Are you still logged into my damn streaming network?'"
He then joked, "I can tell when she's mad at me because she'll screw up where I'm at on all my shows. We had a good little laugh this morning about it."
However, Jason's comments spread across the internet and was event a point of discussion on the Sept. 29 episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest. Hosts Ryan Seacrest, Tanya Rad and Sisani discussed the broker's interview, calling the idea of someone messing with an ex's streaming "petty," "laborious" and "flirty."
Chrishell re-shared footage from the trio's conversation in her TikTok and made it clear she wasn't actually trying to screw up Jason's HBO viewing.
"Like as if I have time or as if I was mad and that's really what I would do. No," she said. "I turned on my TV, I watched House of Dragon and then we joked because he was like, 'Oh you probably did it on purpose.' Anyway, it's funny."
In fact, she appeared to poke fun at the whole situation, dropping laughing emojis and captioning the video, "The fact that the internet takes everything so serious."
Chrishell and Jason went public with their romance in July 2021 and fans followed their love story on season five of Selling Sunset. But five months after making their couple's debut, the pair revealed they broke up, with Chrishell suggesting they weren't on the same page about starting a family.
However, they've both moved on. During the Selling Sunset season five reunion, which dropped on Netflix in May, Chrishell shared she's dating Australian musician G Flip. As for Jason, over the summer, he started dating French model Marie-Lou Nurk.
And he said he'd be up for the couples getting together for a double date. "I love going to dinner with Chrishell and I like G a lot too," Jason told E! News in August. "I could do it. We could double date. I'm in! Chrishell, if you're in, I'm in."
The Oppenheim Group president also reiterated that the exes only want the best for each other. "We're beyond cordial. We're very good friends still," he said. "We support each other. She's happy for me and I'm happy for her. We have a great relationship. I mean, it started with a lot of respect and that's still there."