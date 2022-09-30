Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Sets the Record Straight on Using Ex Jason Oppenheim's HBO Login

Watch : Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere

Chrishell Stause is clearing the air.

After her Selling Sunset co-star and ex Jason Oppenheim's joking accusations about her using his HBO account made waves, the real estate agent is setting the record straight.

"One of my TVs I found out was still signed into Jason's and that's how we found out because we were both watching House of Dragon and he got playfully mad because I messed up where he was in his place," Chrishell said in a Sept. 29 TikTok video. "He made a joke about it, and now it's a thing. And it's just funny."

So how did the rumor start in the first place? Jason spoke about the log-in mix-up while attending The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power Broker Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 20.

"I was texting her last night jokingly because I logged on to my HBO and I saw that somebody had started this show," he told People. "So I [asked] her, 'Are you still logged into my damn streaming network?'"

He then joked, "I can tell when she's mad at me because she'll screw up where I'm at on all my shows. We had a good little laugh this morning about it."