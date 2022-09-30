The Try Guys Alum Ned Fulmer Had Strong Thoughts on Cheating in Resurfaced Interview

Watch : The Try Guys Are Going on Hiatus--But for How Long?

Although Ned Fulmer is looking to move forward, some fans can't help but look back at his past.



Earlier this week, the content creator, who was part of the popular YouTube group The Try Guys, was confirmed to be "no longer working" with his fellow members amid allegations he cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with an individual from the workplace.



Shortly after Ned issued an apology on Sept. 27, a past interview done with Cosmopolitan resurfaced online.

In the 2017 sit-down with fellow Try Guy Zach Kornfeld, Ned—who was married for five years at the time—was asked his "number one relationship dealbreaker," to which he responded with one word: "Cheating." As far as what he would do if he found out his wife was not faithful? "Oh no, that hurts to even think about," he told the outlet. "We couldn't stay together. I'd move to Canada."



Amid his current scandal, the group of YouTube stars—who launched their own company in 2018 after working for years at BuzzFeed—announced that Ned would be exiting from the bunch.