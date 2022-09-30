Kesha Reveals She Suffered Vocal Cord Hemorrhage After Her Performance at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Feel better, Kesha!
The singer, 35, revealed she suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage after her performance at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.
Kesha sang David Bowie's "Heroes" at the Kia Forum show, wearing a sequin silver cape over a sparkling, sheer long-sleeved top, glittery bra, metallic shorts and matching knee-high boots. During her performance, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. However, she didn't let it stop her from finishing her musical tribute.
"So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my t-tties falling out by singing rly. Loud," she wrote in a Sept. 29 Instagram post. "And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords. Soooo. I'm posting all the pics from the f--king moment bc. This was quite a moment."
In fact, Kesha made a small joke about the wardrobe malfunction. "Not to make light of this situation," she told the crowd, per the Los Angeles Times, "but Taylor would have loved that my t-ts just fell out."
Kesha wasn't the only artist who performed in honor of Hawkins, who died at the age of 50 in March. Travis Barker, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Joan Jett, Tommy Lee, Taylor Momsen, Alanis Morissette, Wolfgang Van Halen and Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor were just a few of the big names to play.
The concert was put on by Hawkins' Foo Fighters bandmates—who include Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee—and his family. At one point, Hawkins' son, Shane, performed on the drums.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Grohl ended the show by thanking everyone for coming and reflecting on how "this many people connected through one person," adding, "We love you, Taylor."