Kesha Reveals She Suffered Vocal Cord Hemorrhage After Her Performance at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Feel better, Kesha!

The singer, 35, revealed she suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage after her performance at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

Kesha sang David Bowie's "Heroes" at the Kia Forum show, wearing a sequin silver cape over a sparkling, sheer long-sleeved top, glittery bra, metallic shorts and matching knee-high boots. During her performance, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. However, she didn't let it stop her from finishing her musical tribute.

"So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my t-tties falling out by singing rly. Loud," she wrote in a Sept. 29 Instagram post. "And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords. Soooo. I'm posting all the pics from the f--king moment bc. This was quite a moment."

In fact, Kesha made a small joke about the wardrobe malfunction. "Not to make light of this situation," she told the crowd, per the Los Angeles Times, "but Taylor would have loved that my t-ts just fell out."