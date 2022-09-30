Christina Aguilera Shares Lesson From “Chaotic” Environment Growing Up

Christina Aguilera spoke during her Billboard Latin Music Awards speech about the "chaotic" environment she grew up and how that influenced her music career.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Sep 30, 2022 2:49 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsChristina AguileraBillboard Latin Music AwardsCelebrities

Christina Aguilera is taking a moment to do some reflection.

While accepting the Spirit of Hope award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, the pop icon spoke about the impact she wanted to make on the music industry after experiencing a turbulent childhood. The "Genie In A Bottle" singer said she made a promise to herself to use her "voice and position for something deeper than just making records."

"I wanted my songs to have a genuine purpose and meaning," Christina, 41, said during the awards ceremony. "Having grown up in an environment that was chaotic, I realized that sharing my story was vital in connecting with others who may struggle to have a voice themselves. From there, I discovered that the messages, lessons and stories from my songs are one of the greatest gifts I could offer."

photos
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

She added that it has always been a priority of hers to navigate her career with "integrity and purpose."

"I continue to listen to my heart and sing about things, sometimes painful things, that could help others," Christina added. "It means so much to me to grow together with my fans through the years through authenticity and compassion with issues relating to equality, domestic violence, self love and much, much more."

John Parra/Telemundo

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Shut Bathroom Doors at Home

2

Where Marilyn Monroe's Real Life Comes Through in Blonde

3

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

The "Candyman" singer also, who has been open about her childhood before, stated her pride for the work she's done with organizations that "dedicate themselves to making the world a better place."

She added, "All of these things together are what remind me of my core values and empower me to continue being the best person I can be."

Also during the show, Christina also performed "La Reina" while wearing an edgy black dress with low neckline and mermaid flare.

See the stars hit the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Shut Bathroom Doors at Home

2

Where Marilyn Monroe's Real Life Comes Through in Blonde

3

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

4

Trevor Noah Announces He's Leaving The Daily Show

5

Kyle Richards Slams Rumor Kathy Hilton Allegedly Used Homophobic Slur

Latest News

Christina Aguilera Shares Lesson From “Chaotic” Environment Growing Up

Don Cheadle's Marvel Series Armor Wars Will Now Be a Movie

Exclusive

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Shut Bathroom Doors at Home

Relive Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline

Trevor Noah Announces He's Leaving The Daily Show

Florence Pugh Reacts to Nicola Coughlan’s Morning Person Hack

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List