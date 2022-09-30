Don Cheadle's Marvel Series Armor Wars Will Now Be a Movie

Watch : Don Cheadle & Mark Ruffalo Pick Their Favorite "Avengers"

War Machine is heading back to the big screen.

Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes (a.k.a. War Machine), is transitioning from a Disney+ series to a feature film, per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Marvel Studios is committed to "getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project."

Yassir Lester, who was working as head writer on the series and best known for his work on shows like Showtime's Black Monday and Apple TV+ Loot, will continue as the film's screenwriter.

According to Disney+, Armor Wars was set to show Rhodes (a.k.a. Rhodey) "in a whole new light, and considering the title of the series, audiences can look forward to all-new suits for the hero, featuring different types of armor. "

Now we'll just have to wait a little bit longer to see those new suits in theaters.