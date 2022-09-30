Exclusive

Mila Kunis Reveals Why She and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Close Bathroom Doors at Home With Kids

Mila Kunis shared that she and Ashton Kutcher have an open-door policy in their house when it comes to the bathroom. Learn why Mila doesn’t shut the door and what it has taught their kids.

If you want an inside look at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's home life, the door is wide open—literally.

Mila revealed that in her household, there are no closed doors no matter the room.

"That includes the bathroom," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker in a recent interview. "It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm."

Now, if this comes as a shock to you, just know it was once a surprise to Mila, too. She noted, "I'd never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open."

So, what changed things? Well, the Black Swan actress—who shares 7-year-old daughter Wyatt and 5-year-old son Dimitri with Ashton—explained that the door being open was inevitable because her family was knocking and asking to come in. She added, "I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open.'"

So, maybe it wasn’t her original plan, but now Mila has her priorities set on things other than her bathroom privacy.

However, it seems bathing isn’t a big hygiene habit either. The couple previously sparked a hot debate when they revealed they rarely bathe their kids. "When I had children," she said last year, "I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns—ever." As Ashton noted, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

But just because they aren’t rich in showers, doesn’t mean Mila doesn’t feel rich in luck.

"I'm so fortunate," said the actress, who is starring in the upcoming Netflix thriller Luckiest Girl Alive. "I have a great relationship with my parents, a great relationship with my brother. I have an amazing partner. I have two little munchkins, like, I am very lucky."

Reflecting on her fortune, Mila shared that her definition of luck has shifted through the years.

"Given how I grew up, the fact I own a house and a car, that surpassed anything and everything," she said. "When you get older, then you realize you can't buy time and you can't buy health, so the second you have time and the second you got health, you're like, ‘Wow, I'm so lucky.'"

As for Mila’s Luckiest Girl Alive character, Ani Fanelli? Ani did have enough luck to get seemingly everything she ever wanted. But as teased in the film’s trailer, Ani’s life is about to change when a true-crime documentary centered on an incident at her former high school forces her to confront her past.

Luckiest Girl Alive, based on the novel by Jessica Knoll, will be available to stream on Netflix Oct. 7.

