Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Secretly Engaged: Here's Their Complete Relationship Timeline

Amid news that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had secretly gotten engaged before the basketball player's paternity lawsuit scandal, take a look back at their relationship history.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Were ENGAGED Before Paternity Scandal

Having trouble keeping up with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Don't worry, you're not the only one.

After all, many Kardashians fans were left scratching their heads over the former couple's rollercoaster relationship after Khloe shared on the Sept. 29 episode of the Hulu series that she had previously turned down a marriage proposal from the basketball player, as she wasn't "comfortable" with where they stood at that point.

"What I said, is that I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship," Khloe explained on the show, "because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone. And that's why I said, 'you know, I'm not comfortable accepting this right now, because I'm not excited to tell my family.'"

However, shortly following the revelation, E! News confirmed that the Good American mogul rejected Tristan's proposal in December 2019, but secretly got engaged to him around February 2021. The two remained engaged for nine months until news broke that Tristan was being sued by Maralee Nichols, with whom he fathered a baby boy named Theo. (He later confirmed he is Theo's father and apologized to Khloe on social media.)

photos
Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction to Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit

While Khloe did not share additional details of Tristan's proposal on The Kardashians, she did give viewers more insight into their on-again, off-again romance throughout the years. "We were in the best place we were," Khloe said. "So when we're in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? I don't even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship."

Still a little confused about the timeline of their relationship? Keep scrolling for a complete breakdown.

Snapchat
2016: Sparks Fly

Khloe and Tristan fuel romance rumors as they're spotted vacationing together in Mexico. On Halloween, they display their budding relationship on social media, confirming love is in the air. "Khloe and Tristan are doing really well. They are exclusive," an insider tells E! News at the time. "There is a lot of chemistry between the two of them and they are happy together."

Byrdman / SURQ / BACKGRID
March 2017: Birthday Bonanza

For Tristan's 26th birthday, Khloe throws her man a gold-themed soirée. "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!" she writes on Instagram along with a sweet photo of the two looking at each other. "May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this."

Three months later, Tristan returns the favor by planning a surprise bash for the reality star's 33rd birthday. A source says the couple "looked extremely in love" and were "affectionate all night." "You could tell that Tristan is really in love with her and stuck by her side all night," the insider dishes. "The family loves Tristan and they were all taking photos with him and really treated him like a family member."

Instagram
September 2017: Starting a Family

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that Khloe is pregnant with her first child. "Khloe is so happy. You have no idea," a source says. The mom-to-be does not address the reports. 

Instagram
December 2017: It's True!

Just days before Christmas, the Good American mogul confirms she is indeed expecting. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she writes to her followers. "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!" Khloe continues, "Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

E!
March 2018: A Little Lady Is on the Way

In the season 15 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the expectant star learns she's pregnant with a baby girl. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all," Khloe admits. "I'm like in a state of shock."

Instagram
March 2018: Celebrating in Style

With her due date looming closer, the star celebrates her first little one with a luxurious, star-studded and pink-themed baby shower

NGRE / BACKGRID
April 2018: Controversy Strikes

Just days before E! News confirms the arrival of the couple's daughter, reports with photos and videos emerge of Tristan purportedly cheating on Khloe with other women. "There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," big sister Kim Kardashian reacts to the news in a later episode of KUWTK

Courtesy Getty Images for Rémy Martin/Jerritt Clark
April 2018: She's Here

On April 12, E! News confirms Kardashian has given birth to her first child. On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we later learn Kim KardashianKourtney KardashianKris Jenner and Tristan make it to Cleveland in time for the birth. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
April 2018: True Love

Amid Tristan's controversy, Khloe confirm their daughter's arrival and reveal her special moniker. "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she writes on Instagram. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
May 2018: Another Chance

A month after Tristan's scandal rocks the couple's world, a source reveals the two are not calling it quits. "Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," the insider shares with E! News. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family." When a fan later criticizes her on Twitter for staying with the basketball pro, Kardashian fires back. "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," she retorts. "I'm proud of my strength." 

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
February 2019: It's Over

Ten months after welcoming their daughter, Khloe and Tristan break up amid claims that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. At the time, E! News is told the pair will remain focused on co-parenting True as Khloe remains in Los Angeles, Calif. and Tristan travels for basketball. 

SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN
December 2019: Rejected Proposal

As revealed on a season two episode of The Kardashians, Khloe rejects a proposal from Tristan in December 2021 because she's not "comfortable" with where they stand in their on-again, off-again relationship. "What I said, is that I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship," she explains on the show, "because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone. And that's why I said, 'you know, I'm not comfortable accepting this right now, because I'm not excited to tell my family.'"

 

Instagram
2020: Co-Parents

Despite splitting up romantically, Khloe and Tristan continue to co-parent daughter True and in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, they rekindled their relationship and quarantined together in Los Angeles.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
October 2020: Happy Halloween

The threesome wear matching gold costumes for Halloween 2020.

January 2021: Ready for Baby No. 2

Khloe and Tristan confirms rumors they had reconciled in 2020, when Khloe reveals she's ready for baby No. 2 in the first trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season, released in January 2021.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
February 2021: Engaged

The Revenge Body alum secretly gets engaged to Tristan around February 2021, E! News confirms. At the time, Khloe shares a photo of a large diamond ring on Instagram, writing in the caption: "New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25."

The massive sparkler prompts Daily Pop host Morgan Stewart to ask in the comments section, "ARE THEY?" to which Khloe replies, "yep! They are!" However, Khloe later clarifies that "my reply was to the question 'are they?' My reply is 'Yep they are'... Meaning yes the shoes are dropping on 2.25."

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
March 2021: Happy Birthday, Tristan

Khloe and daughter True Thompson appear with Tristan at his 30th birthday celebration in March 2021.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
March 2021: IVF Journey

In March 2021, Khloe reveals she and Tristan have made embryos on their IVF journey to have a second child together.

E!
June 2021: On the Rocks

E! News confirms that Khloe and Tristan broke up again following reports that the 30-year-old athlete was allegedly spotted entering a bedroom with three women at Nessel "Chubbs" Beezer's party in Los Angeles' Bel-Air area on Thursday, June 17.

"They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," a source told E! News on June 21. "Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."

Hulu
October 2021: Back Together

Khloe told Hulu's cameras that she and Tristan "just got back together" before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement in October 2021. "We're good. We're actually in a really good place," she said on The Kardashians. "We just got back together. He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part." On the show, she said she was building her dream home with True and hoped Tristan would live with them.  

Joseph Okpako/WireImage
December 2021: Tristan's Paternity Suit

Tristan is sued by a woman saying he fathered her child, according to court documents obtained by E! News at the time. She says they had sex while celebrating his 30th birthday in March 2021. 

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
January 2022: Tristan's Son Confirmed

In January 2022, Tristan confirms that a paternity test revealed he is the father of Maralee Nichols' son. He apologizes to Khloe, saying, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

TikTok
June 2022: Khloe Tells All

Khloe reveals her reaction to the paternity lawsuit in the season finale of The Kardashians in June 2022, sharing that she didn't know about it before news broke worldwide in December 2021.

"A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you're not even going to give me a heads up before the rest of the world?" she says. "It's just an additional slap in my face. It's humiliating. I'm embarrassed." At the time, Khloe skipped an emergency Kardashian family meeting about the situation because she felt she didn't need "to hear everyone's opinions and thoughts about my own life." Read more of her reaction here.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
June 2022: Moving On

In June 2022, E! News confirms Khloe had officially moved on and was dating a private equity investor after sister Kim Kardashian introduced them. However, the relationship was short-lived, with a source confirming the breakup two months later.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
July 2022: Baby on Board

Khloe's rep confirms in July 2022 that Khloe and Tristan are expecting their second child via surrogate. The child was conceived in November, before Khloe learned of Tristan's paternity lawsuit, according to a source.

Hulu
August 2022: Oh Boy!

In August 2022, a rep for Khloe confirms to E! News that the reality star and Tristan welcomed a baby boy via surrogate. Khloe's journey to baby No. 2 was later detailed on an episode of The Kardashians.

 

