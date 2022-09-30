Trevor Noah Announces He's Leaving The Daily Show

Watch : Trevor Noah GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 Emmys

Trevor Noah is leaving a big gap in late night.

The 38-year-old comedian announced plans to step down as host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show after seven seasons during a taping of the show Sept. 29.

"I realized that after the seven years, my time is up," he revealed to a shocked studio audience. "But in the most beautiful way, honestly. I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s--ty on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time."

Noah indicated that the pandemic allowed him to see his life in a new light.

"I spent two years in my apartment not on the road. Stand up was done. When I got back out there again, I realized there's another part of my life I want to carry on exploring," he said. "I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere doing everything."