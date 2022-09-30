Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Maluma Dedicates Billboard Win to "Dreamers Around the World"

It's time to have a celebratory fiesta in honor of the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards winners!

The biggest names in Latin music gathered for an electric night at the annual awards ceremony with a star-studded guest list. The only thing more exciting, perhaps, was the spectacular performances. This year, the ceremony—which was held on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. and airing on Telemundo—welcomed stars such as Elvis Crespo, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Pepe Aguilar and Maluma to the stage.

Similarly to last year, Bad Bunny topped the list of finalists with a jaw-dropping 23 nominations. He is followed by Karol G with 15 nods in categories such as Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

While Karol G might be the only female in the running for Artist and Song of the Year, her peers Anitta, Becky G, Kali Uchis and Rosalía joined her in the running for Female Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year.

Check out the complete list of winners below, updating throughout the night.