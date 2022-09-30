Is Elizabeth Olsen Joining House of the Dragon Season 2? She Says...

Watch : Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married

Could Elizabeth Olsen really be bound for the Seven Kingdoms?

Amid mounting speculations that the WandaVision actress was joining the cast of the second season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the actress herself was forced to put out the fire, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I never heard of such a thing."

Guess we'll have to set aside our dream of seeing Elizabeth Olsen ride a dragon.

As for how the gossip even gained steam? Elizabeth said your guess is as good as hers.

"I don't know how things, like rumors like that, get started," she said, "and then people think they're legitimate."

After Elizabeth had been told by several people that her purported casting on the Game of Thrones prequel series had been reported as fact, she found herself constantly shooting it down. "Dream casting is fun, yeah," she said, "but I heard it was, like, announced though, which is weirder."

Just because this particular casting rumor has been debunked, however, doesn't mean that Elizabeth isn't still open to eventually appearing on House of the Dragon.