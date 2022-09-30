Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Kindness After Hailey Bieber’s Tell All Interview

Selena Gomez's motto? Kill em with kindness.
The Only Murders in The Building star had an important message for followers on Sept. 29 after Hailey Bieber's explosive Call Her Daddy interview, sharing that she's heard people make "vile and disgusting" comments about the model and Justin Bieber since the podcast's release.
Calling out how it's "ironic" that some have chosen to support her Rare Beauty line and Rare Impact Fund but ignore its message of spreading goodwill, the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer stressed in a TikTok live video the importance of being kind to each other, saying, "That's exactly what I want."
"It's not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," she said, adding, "If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means—and that is: Words matter. Truly matter."
Selena, who has preached kindness for years, and is an advocate for mental health awareness, concluded her message by thanking fans for taking the time to hear her out, sharing, "I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else."
During the course of their eight year on-and-off relationship, Selena and Justin acquired a group of die-hard followers that shipped them as a couple. But when the pair split in early 2018 and Justin got engaged to Hailey that June, some started targeting Selena's ex and his ladylove.
"A lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, 'Oh, you stole him,'" the Rhode founder explained to host Alex Cooper during the Sept. 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that's fine. You can wish that all you want but that's just not the case."
The model also discussed her relationship with Selena and shared that although the Wizards of Waverly Place alum never publicly defend her from the hate there are no hard feelings saying, "I respect her a lot. There's just no expectations. If that was something she felt was necessary, that would be amazing. But I just respect her, there's no drama, personally."
However, since Hailey's interview, followers have resurfaced a 2019 Instagram live, where Selena asked her fans not to attack anyone after her hit breakup song "Lose You to Love Me" was released.
"I am grateful for the response that the song is getting," she said in the clip. "I'm so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone."
Selena explained at the time, "It doesn't matter what the situation is. If you're my fans, don't be rude to anybody, please. Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment."
So it seems both stars are putting those same old rumors to rest once and for all.