Mel C Is Ready to Tell You the Spiciest Secrets You Want to Know About the Spice Girls

Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, is ready to give Spice Girls fans everything. All that joy can bring. This, she swears.
The singer is reflecting on her childhood, career and the true story about the iconic group in her recently released memoir Who I Am. The highs, the lows and the zigazig-ahs, Mel C covers it all, telling E! News that she felt compelled to share the personal struggles she faced after the Spice Girls sky-rocketed to fame in 1996, eventually going on to become the best-selling female group of all-time.
"While it's entertaining, it's fun, and it'll peek behind all those iconic spice moments," Mel C said of the book, "even more important for me was to be very open and be very honest, because having suffered with an eating disorder, anxiety and depression in my life, I know so many people experience these things.
At the time though, she continued, "I felt so alone. I felt so isolated. But if I ever read about other people's experiences, that gave me hope and even a companion through those dark times."
And that is what the 48-year-old is hoping to offer to readers with Who I Am, which is an intimate account of her transition from a small town Whiston-bred girl who loved sports to one of the most famous women in the world and all the challenges that come along with success.
"The pressure started quite quickly because we knew we had something precious and none of us wanted to mess it up," Mel C explained. "We felt we had pressure within the band. We put pressure on each other and obviously we put pressure on ourselves with this external pressure and then you become successful, so the pressure just mounts because then you truly have something to lose, right?"
Three best-selling albums, one Spice World movie and the shocking exit of Geri Halliwell later, the Spice Girls ultimately went on hiatus in 2000. While Mel C said the group was "in survival mode" for a majority of that four-year run, she "wouldn't change a thing,"
"It was the most wonderful experience," she said. "I wake up and pinch myself because it's so awesome to be a Spice Girl."
So, allow Mel C to let Mel C tell you what you want, what you really want. In an interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, she spilled the tea she spilled on how David Beckham became the unofficial sixth member, the time Geri broke protocol in front of the royal family in a shocking way and whether or not the Spice Girls will ever perform together again:
