Noah Schnapp Responds After The Bachelor’s Hannah Godwin Says She Has a “Bone to Pick”

Watch : Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Describe Their Dream Wedding

Noah Schnapp might not a receive a rose from The Bachelor's Hannah Godwin.

The Bachelor Nation member revealed on TikTok that she has a "bone to pick" with the Stranger Things star following a video exchange mishap. Rhyming to the rhythm of Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," Hannah recalled an Instagram conversation with the actor that happened about a year ago.

"I opened Instagram, and I said 'Yo, who just slid in my DMs?'" Hannah said in the Sept. 28 video. "And it is Noah Schnapp, he said 'Hey, my best friend is obsessed with you. It's her birthday, could you make her a birthday video saying hi?'"

Hannah agreed, but in return, she asked Noah to make a video for her friend.

"I said, 'Oh my gosh, but yes you have to do the same. My best friend Dina is so obsessed with you, will you make a video?'" Hannah said. "He said 'I gotchu.'"