Rita Ora Raves About "Fairytale" Romance After Taika Waititi Marriage News

Rita Ora is singing husband Taika Waititi's praises.
The "Let You Love Me" artist couldn't help but to gush about the Thor: Love and Thunder director during a recent episode of Greatest Night Ever podcast, calling him a "lovely" person while discussing their relationship. "I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love," she told host and longtime friend Jaime Winstone in a singsong voice. "Amen!"
Ora went on to explain how she's "always been such a believer" in all-things romance, citing her parents' decades-long marriage as the driving force behind her quest for love. "I've always wanted the fairytale, that's what I grew up loving," the 31-year-old shared. "For me, it was always about that love, finding a partner, so I'm really happy I did."
She added, "I love Taika. Shoutout to Taika!"
Earlier this month, a source confirmed to E! News that she quietly tied the knot with Waititi. And though it's unclear when the interview was recorded, Ora did hint about plans for a big celebration.
"You look genuinely so bloody happy. Maybe there's another greatest night coming," Winstone told Ora in reference to the podcast's name, prompting the singer to reply, "I hope so!"
Ora first sparked romance rumors with the Our Flag Means Death actor in April 2021, when the two were seen getting cozy in one of her Instagram posts. They made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere that August, before stepping out together again to celebrate the debut of Eternals two months later.
"I'm in a great place in my life," Ora told Vogue Australia last year. "That's all I'm going to say about that."