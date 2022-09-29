Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Engaged for 9 Months Before Paternity Lawsuit

New details on Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashians' complicated history have been revealed.
E! News has confirmed that Khloe rejected Tristan's proposal in December 2019, but the pair secretly got engaged around February 2021. They remained fiancés for nine months until news broke that Tristan was facing a paternity lawsuit after fathering a baby with Maralee Nichols.
Maralee welcomed the child, a baby boy named Theo, in December 2021. The following month, Tristan apologized to Khloe for having a child with Maralee and admitted the paternity test confirmed he's Theo's dad.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," the NBA player wrote. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
Another bombshell came roughly seven months after Theo was born: Multiple sources confirmed to E! News in July that Tristan and Khloe were expecting their second child together via surrogate. The pair also share 4-year-old daughter True.
As a source close to Khloe explained at the time that she and Tristan are strictly co-parents, adding, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."
During the season two premiere of The Kardashians, viewers watched Khloe navigate the aftermath of the situation, including the birth of their little one, a baby boy.
But insight into their reality did not stop there. During the Sept. 29 episode, Khloe not only revealed that she rejected a previous proposal from Tristan but also weighed in further on how she felt about the situation.
"We were in the best place we were," she said onscreen of Tristan. "So when we're in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? I don't even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship."
Confirmation of Tristan and Khloe's engagement comes after Khloe continually turned heads with a giant sparkling ring on that finger. In fact, Khloe was first spotted rocking the ring in February 2021.
At the time, she captioned one photo that gave a peek at her ring, "New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25." When E! host Morgan Stewart asked, "ARE THEY?" Khloe replied, "yep! They are!" Fans assumed she was confirming an engagement to Tristan, but Khloe later clarified. "My reply was to the question 'are they?' My reply is 'Yep they are,'" she said. "Meaning yes the shoes are dropping on 2.25."
After Khloe posted an up-close-and-personal look at the dazzling rock in April 2021, one user wrote, "This HAS to be an engagement ring." Meanwhile, another added, "Koko you're trolling us with the ring." It's still not confirmed if it was, in fact, an engagement ring.
E! News has reached out to Khloe's rep and Tristan's lawyer but hasn't received a comment.
Buzzfeed was first to report the engagement news.