Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Engaged for 9 Months Before Paternity Lawsuit

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were actually engaged before Khloe learned of his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols. Learn about their under-the-radar engagement.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian REJECTED Tristan Thompson's Marriage Proposal

New details on Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashians' complicated history have been revealed.

E! News has confirmed that Khloe rejected Tristan's proposal in December 2019, but the pair secretly got engaged around February 2021. They remained fiancés until news broke that Tristan was facing a paternity lawsuit after fathering a baby with Maralee Nichols.

Maralee welcomed the child, a baby boy named Theo, in December 2021. Roughly seven months later, multiple sources confirmed to E! News in July that Tristan and Khloe were expecting their second child together via surrogate.

As a source close to Khloe explained in July 2022, Khloe and Tristan are strictly co-parents, adding, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

During the season two premiere of The Kardashians, viewers watched Khloe navigate the aftermath of the situation, including the birth of their little one, a baby boy.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Romance Rewind

But insight into their reality did not stop there. During the Sept. 29 episode, Khloe not only revealed that she rejected a previous proposal from Tristan but also weighed in further on how she felt about the situation.

"We were in the best place we were," she said onscreen of Tristan. "So when we're in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? I don't even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship."

In January 2022, Tristan apologized to Khloe for having a child with Maralee.

E! News has reached out to Khloe's rep but hasn't received a comment.

More to come…

