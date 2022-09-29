Law & Order: Organized Crime's New Detective Gets an Icy Welcome From Stabler in Sneak Peek

Watch : Law & Order: Organized Crime Exclusive Sneak Peek

There are some new kids on the Organized Crime block.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 29 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, eager new detective Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello) joins Sergeant Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Monet Truitt) task force and is met with a brash Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

"Who is this?" Stabler asks Bell in the preview. "When is he hitting puberty? I told you, I wanted an old head!"

Even though Bell encourages him by saying she thinks Whelan has "serious credentials" and is "a Stabler in the making," Stabler continues his icy welcome by ignoring Whelan's hand shake offer and walking out of the room.

Stabler may be hesitant to teach new detectives his old tricks, but Antonello told E! News at the Sept. 19 Law & Order premiere carpet that there were more than a few qualities in Stabler he would want for his own character.

"I would want Stabler's focus, and his need for justice," said Antonello. "His vision on what law enforcement should be."