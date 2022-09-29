Exclusive

Law & Order: Organized Crime's New Detective Gets an Icy Welcome From Stabler in Sneak Peek

Watch Brent Antonello's Detective Jamie Whelan join the Law & Order franchise in E! News' exclusive Organized Crime first look.

By Alex Ross Sep 29, 2022 10:19 PMTags
TVNBCExclusivesChristopher MeloniCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Law & Order: Organized Crime Exclusive Sneak Peek

There are some new kids on the Organized Crime block.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 29 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, eager new detective Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello) joins Sergeant Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Monet Truitt) task force and is met with a brash Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

"Who is this?" Stabler asks Bell in the preview. "When is he hitting puberty? I told you, I wanted an old head!"

Even though Bell encourages him by saying she thinks Whelan has "serious credentials" and is "a Stabler in the making," Stabler continues his icy welcome by ignoring Whelan's hand shake offer and walking out of the room.

Stabler may be hesitant to teach new detectives his old tricks, but Antonello told E! News at the Sept. 19 Law & Order premiere carpet that there were more than a few qualities in Stabler he would want for his own character.

"I would want Stabler's focus, and his need for justice," said Antonello. "His vision on what law enforcement should be."

photos
Stars You Forgot Were on Law and Order: SVU

The Sept. 29 episode will feature Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) also breaking in the new squad members—both Whelan and Det. Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez), who will also be making his Organized Crime debut. Gonzalez, however, is no stranger to the Law & Order universe.

"I did the first season of SVU, so that was its own experience in itself and I was just starting as an actor at that time," Gonzalez told E!. "And then now to have it be full circle was just kind of kooky! I'm playing a really great character that I like a lot and working with Brent and the rest of this cast is a lot of fun."

NBC

Antonello added of his co-star, "Rick's story is a lot cooler than mine! But it's been a blast. It's a very collaborative experience, which I wouldn't really anticipate. It's just been great so far."

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC (streaming next day on Peacock).

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

2

Kyle Richards Slams Rumor Kathy Hilton Allegedly Used Homophobic Slur

3

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

4

Where Marilyn Monroe's Real Life Comes Through in Blonde

5
Breaking

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Engaged for 9 Months

Latest News

Breaking

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Engaged for 9 Months

20 Trendy Spooky Season Styles That Aren't Halloween Costumes

Jonathan Bailey Releases New Behind-the-Scenes Bridgerton Pics

Exclusive

Law & Order Sneak Peek Will Have You Investigating a Detective

Shania Twain Details "Sour" Dinner with Oprah Winfrey

17 Gifts That Coffee Connoisseurs Will Love a Latte

Southern Charm's Season 8 Reunion Trailer Is Full of Tears