Shania Twain Details "Sour" Dinner with Oprah Winfrey

Shania Twain will remember this dinner with Oprah Winfrey forever and for always—but not for the reason you think.

The "Party For Two" singer recently recalled a dinner with the talk show host that she'll never forget, revealing things took a turn after a subject in particular came up.

"As soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour," Shania said on the Sept. 28 episode of the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast. "So it's like, 'Oh, let's stop talking about religion!'"

Claiming Oprah is "quite religious," Shania added that she is "not religious in the sense that I am dedicated to a religion. I'm much more of a spiritual person."

The "You're Still the One" singer added, "There was no room for debate and I like to debate."

Oprah has previously spoken about her strict Baptist upbringing but told AARP Bulletin in 2015 that while she still loves church, she doesn't identify as a "traditionalist" when it comes to religion. But while Shania remembers trying to deviate from the topic at dinner, she still looks back on meal fondly.