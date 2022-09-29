The White Lotus Creator Already Has Plans For Season 3

Watch : The White Lotus Cast REACTS to 2022 Emmy Wins

We haven't even checked into season two of The White Lotus—and there are already plans for season three!

Mike White, the creator of the HBO dramedy, isn't even sure if the network will give him another season, but he revealed that a ditched season two idea might be revived if given the chance.

"I might still do it down the road maybe, if they give us a third season, so I don't know if I should say," White told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 29. "Originally, it was more of like a Bilderberg conference, more about getting into some of the bigger power dynamics there. But Sicily was a totally different vibe than the idea I pitched. That didn't seem right."

The Bilderberg meeting, established in 1954, is an off-the-record gathering held annually meant to encourage political and social discussion between the United States and Europe. Hey, if there's anybody who can potentially soothe overseas discourse it might be Tanya McQuoid!