TikTok’s Taylor Frankie Paul Debuts New Romance After #MomTok Swinger Drama

Taylor Frankie Paul has a new dance partner.
The TikToker influencer, who regularly posts dancing videos and parenting vlogs in the mom TikTok community, revealed her new boyfriend following her divorce in May after a "soft-swinging" partner swapping scandal. Taylor, who also touches on being Mormon in her videos, is now back in the dating game.
"I'm dating someone, and it's going really good," she said in a Sept. 14 Q&A on TikTok. "I'm scared, of course, because of the timing and just the situation, but I really like him, so I think I'm just going to follow my heart on this one."
Her new boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, made his first appearance on her channel on July 29, though he didn't appear again until a Sept. 7 video where the couple jokingly went back and forth about whether they should date or not. Taylor captioned the post, "follow our hearts or nah?" and it appears she's all in after sharing on TikTok earlier in the year that her "entire life" was "falling apart."
In a May 25 TikTok livestream, Taylor revealed that she and her then-husband Tate Paul participated in a "soft-swinging" group with other members in the Mormon MomTok community. Soft-swinging, according to Taylor, refers to swapping sexual partners with other couples, but agreeing not to "go all the way" with them. However, Taylor said she "stepped out of that agreement," which subsequently led to a divorce between her and Tate.
The news brewed a scandal on MomTok with some influencers denying involvement in the group after Taylor implied in the livestream that she wasn't the only person who broke the terms of the agreement. Taylor said in a Sept. 14 update that she was still friends with "98% of MomTok" and that she has not gotten kicked out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
"The LDS Church did get the most clicks they have ever got this summer," Taylor said. "So I don't think they're going to kick out one of their biggest marketers."
She also said she "of course" missed her ex-husband, but not in a romantic sense.
Taylor added, "He was my partner/best friend for six years, and I do miss that part of him and us."
As for whether she'll swing again? Taylor said "absolutely not."
"It clearly ruined my life. This is just a sensitive subject because people do live that lifestyle, and it works for them, so I don't want to bash on that," Taylor said. "And obviously, I am no one to judge, but for me personally, I would not be participating in that ever again."