TikTok’s Taylor Frankie Paul Debuts New Romance After #MomTok Swinger Drama

Taylor Frankie Paul has a new dance partner.

The TikToker influencer, who regularly posts dancing videos and parenting vlogs in the mom TikTok community, revealed her new boyfriend following her divorce in May after a "soft-swinging" partner swapping scandal. Taylor, who also touches on being Mormon in her videos, is now back in the dating game.

"I'm dating someone, and it's going really good," she said in a Sept. 14 Q&A on TikTok. "I'm scared, of course, because of the timing and just the situation, but I really like him, so I think I'm just going to follow my heart on this one."

Her new boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, made his first appearance on her channel on July 29, though he didn't appear again until a Sept. 7 video where the couple jokingly went back and forth about whether they should date or not. Taylor captioned the post, "follow our hearts or nah?" and it appears she's all in after sharing on TikTok earlier in the year that her "entire life" was "falling apart."