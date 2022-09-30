Ramy Youssef Explains Why Bella Hadid Was Such a Natural Fit on Ramy Season 3

Watch : Ramy Youssef IMPRESSED With Bella Hadid's Acting

Ramy Youssef is not interested in stunt casting.

The co-creator and star of Hulu's Ramy, which dropped its third season on Sept. 30, has been very careful and intentional about who has entered the show's orbit since its inception—and for good reason.

"The goal for me is always, if we're going to introduce someone new, I love our family and I love our friends and we really built those up in the first seasons," Youssef explained exclusively to E! News, "so if anyone is going to come in, I just want it to feel like they were already in the world, but we just hadn't gotten to them yet."

Though the show welcomed Oscar winner Mahershala Ali to the cast for season two, when it was announced that supermodel Bella Hadid had been cast in season three—in her first acting role ever—it raised some eyebrows.

But when it came to casting Hadid, who plays the mysterious, Office-obsessed girlfriend of Ramy's best friend Stevie (Steve Way), her integration could not have been more natural.