Exclusive

Ramy Youssef Explains Why Bella Hadid Was Such a Natural Fit on Ramy Season 3

The third season of Hulu's critically-acclaimed comedy Ramy welcomes Bella Hadid to the cast. In an exclusive chat with E! News, creator and star Ramy Youssef explains why it worked so well.

By Daniel Trainor Sep 30, 2022 2:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesBella Hadid
Watch: Ramy Youssef IMPRESSED With Bella Hadid's Acting

Ramy Youssef is not interested in stunt casting. 

The co-creator and star of Hulu's Ramy, which dropped its third season on Sept. 30, has been very careful and intentional about who has entered the show's orbit since its inception—and for good reason.

"The goal for me is always, if we're going to introduce someone new, I love our family and I love our friends and we really built those up in the first seasons," Youssef explained exclusively to E! News, "so if anyone is going to come in, I just want it to feel like they were already in the world, but we just hadn't gotten to them yet."

Though the show welcomed Oscar winner Mahershala Ali to the cast for season two, when it was announced that supermodel Bella Hadid had been cast in season three—in her first acting role ever—it raised some eyebrows.

But when it came to casting Hadid, who plays the mysterious, Office-obsessed girlfriend of Ramy's best friend Stevie (Steve Way), her integration could not have been more natural.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

"With her, it just felt like, ‘Oh yeah, of course,'" Youssef revealed. "Of course her and Steve are so obsessed with The Office that they're just obsessed with each other."

He added, "Just from talking with her and getting to know her, I was certain that her emotional access as a person, she's such a cool person, I felt really confident that that would translate on the screen. It really does in a really cool way."

The show spawned a real-life friendship between Youssef and Hadid after, according to an interview with GQ, Youssef e-mailed Hadid out-of-the-blue and asked if she'd be interested in appearing on Ramy.

Youssef admitted "I don't think this is what anybody thought she was going to be doing," but that's part of why it ended up working out so well, as Youssef said of Hadid's performance, "I was very impressed."

Marcus Price/Hulu

All ten episodes of Ramy season three are available to stream now on Hulu.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Shut Bathroom Doors at Home

2

Try Guys Alum Ned Fulmer Had Thoughts on Cheating in Resurfaced Chat

3

Where Marilyn Monroe's Real Life Comes Through in Blonde

4

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

5

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Gavin Escobar Dead

Latest News

Chrishell Stause Clarifies Use of Ex Jason Oppenheim's HBO Login

Exclusive

How the My Best Friend's Exorcism Movie Differs From the Book

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Gavin Escobar Dead

Exclusive

Ramy Youssef Explains Why Bella Hadid Was Such a Fit on Ramy

Try Guys Alum Ned Fulmer Had Thoughts on Cheating in Resurfaced Chat

2023 Met Gala Theme Revealed

Kesha Has Vocal Cord Hemorrhage After Singing Taylor Hawkins Tribute