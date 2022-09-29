Why Real Housewives of Orange County Fans Think Vicki Gunvalson Is Returning for Season 17

Watch : Vicki Gunvalson Has ALL the Receipts on Dorinda Medley's Lies

It looks like the O.G. of the O.C. might already be back on TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are buzzing over new photos swirling around social media that show RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson at a seaside lunch with fellow Bravolebrities Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

The pics in question show the three former co-stars reunited and having what appears to be an animated conversation on a restaurant balcony, though it's not clear if they are actually filming for the show as no video cameras or crew members can be seen in the images.

Bravo hasn't confirmed if Vicki will appear on season 17 of RHOC, but viewers are already speculating about a possible return.

Vicki—an original cast member—left the series in 2020 after season 14. She recently appeared on season two of Peacock's spinoff Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Tamra and fellow ex-Housewives Jill Zarin, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong for a week of shenanigans at Dorinda Medley's Berkshires estate, Bluestone Manor.