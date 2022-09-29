Why Billy Eichner "Had" to Involve Mariah Carey in His Rom-Com Bros

When it came to finding the perfect song for his new movie Bros' club scene, Billy Eichner only had one artist in mind.
"It had to be Mariah [Carey]," the film's writer, executive producer and star exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the film's Sept. 28 premiere. "It was the only one. Mariah rules. I love her so much."
The film follows the ups and downs of Eichner's leading man Bobby Leiber—a curator for a new LGBTQ+ museum in New York City—and his budding relationship with Luke Macfarlane's Aaron Shephard.
Bros makes history as the first gay rom-com to not only be distributed by a major movie studio (Universal Pictures) but also to feature a predominantly LGBTQ+ cast and characters. Needless to say, Eichner is very proud of the project.
"We don't get a lot of comedies in movie theaters anymore, not adult, R-rated comedies," said the 44-year-old. "And it's so much fun to go a movie theater and laugh with hundreds of other people and escape our bleak, cynical world and escape social media and just laugh with each other about our lives, but also feel good."
Creating a film as funny as Bros wasn't as easy as one would think. In fact, Eichner called it "the hardest thing you could do in showbusiness." Luckily, it was far less difficult for the funnyman to dish on his favorite scenes to write from the film.
"All the boardroom scenes 'cause there's so many of us in there," he shared. The museum board is comprised of several familiar faces, including Community star Jim Rash and Glee alum Dot-Marie Jones, among others. "We're all funny in unique ways and we make fun of each other as we're celebrating each other," Eichner continued. "Those were always really fun."
When it comes to the items Eichner would donate to a real-life LGBTQ+ museum, his picks are just as hilarious as you'd expect. Recalling his "Madonna-themed bar mitzvah," the actor revealed he still has several parts of the party's life-size Madonna cut-out. "I still have the hand and the head in storage," he joked. "So, those will be two things."
As for the third? It would be a Playbill from the first Broadway show he saw, Andrew Llyod Webber's Starlight Express. "I lost the Playbill of it," he shared, "and a friend of mine, for my birthday recently, found it online and bought it for me."
Bros premieres in theaters Sept. 30.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)