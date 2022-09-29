Why Billy Eichner "Had" to Involve Mariah Carey in His Rom-Com Bros

Watch : LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows to Watch During Pride: Fire Island & More!

When it came to finding the perfect song for his new movie Bros' club scene, Billy Eichner only had one artist in mind.

"It had to be Mariah [Carey]," the film's writer, executive producer and star exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the film's Sept. 28 premiere. "It was the only one. Mariah rules. I love her so much."

The film follows the ups and downs of Eichner's leading man Bobby Leiber—a curator for a new LGBTQ+ museum in New York City—and his budding relationship with Luke Macfarlane's Aaron Shephard.

Bros makes history as the first gay rom-com to not only be distributed by a major movie studio (Universal Pictures) but also to feature a predominantly LGBTQ+ cast and characters. Needless to say, Eichner is very proud of the project.

"We don't get a lot of comedies in movie theaters anymore, not adult, R-rated comedies," said the 44-year-old. "And it's so much fun to go a movie theater and laugh with hundreds of other people and escape our bleak, cynical world and escape social media and just laugh with each other about our lives, but also feel good."