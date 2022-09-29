Your First Look at Peacock's Pitch Perfect Spinoff Series Bumper in Berlin

Watch : Anna Kendrick Talks Pitch Perfect Friendships 10 Years Later

This first look at Peacock's new series is aca-amazing.

Seven years since fans last saw him in Pitch Perfect 2, Adam Devine's Bumper Allen is back and ready to get his big break in the new spinoff series Bumper in Berlin, which premieres Nov. 23.

The series follows Bumper after one of his acappella TikToks goes viral in Berlin, prompting a move to Germany to "pursue his dreams of becoming an international pop star," according to the streamer's description.

While the aspiring superstar sets his sights on performing at Germany's national Unity Day concert, he faces a few, well, bumps in the road on his musical journey. "In Germany, he feels like a fish out of mustard," Peacock's description continues, "but he knows he can do anything he sets his mind to."

Returning alongside Devine is Pitch Perfect 2 alum Flula Borg as Pieter Krämer. The former Das Sound Machine member-turned-music manager will take on Bumper as his only client in the hopes of making him a star.