The Aca-Awesome Way Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow Celebrated Pitch Perfect's 10th Anniversary

The Barden Bellas are celebrating a major milestone.

It's been a decade since the Pitch Perfect sang its way into our hearts, and now the stars of the 2012 film, including Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow, are looking back on their time working on the a cappella comedy.

"It's the 10 year anniversary of PITCH PERFECT today!" Rebel, who played Fat Amy in the movie trilogy, wrote in a Sept. 29 post. "10 years!! Wow!! Love to everyone involved with these films - the highest grossing musical comedy films of ALL TIME!!!"

Alongside a behind-the-scenes clip with Adam Devine, Rebel added, "We love our fans and are so grateful to you! I'll be playing the soundtracks whilst I'm at the gym today, remembering all those fun times!!"

Rebel also noted all the fun she had while working with her pals.

"We made music with our mouths, we made lifelong friendships, we hopefully made you laugh!" Rebel concluded. "Fat Amy was a dream role and will always have a special place in my heart."