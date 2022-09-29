Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Proves the Duttons are More Powerful Than Ever

Governor Dutton is swearing in.
The Paramount Network released the trailer for season five of Yellowstone Sept. 29, and it confirms what season four left hanging: that John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who only ran for governor to spite his adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley), will now lead the state of Montana.
"I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear to uphold the constitution of the state of Montana," he swears in the trailer, hand on the Bible as intense music plays in the background. "Against all enemies, foreign and domestic."
But it's not all smooth sailing once John takes office. He promptly fires all previous employees of the governor's office, tapping his daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) to be his new chief of staff. Plus, the new position of power leaves John and the rest of the Duttons at odds with old and new enemies, as Jamie tells him that signing a certain order is a "declaration of war."
"We're already at war," John shoots back.
The rest of the trailer is dedicated to conflicts between the other characters, including an enraged Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) screaming that she wants to "ruin" Beth, later bemoaning "this f--king family." Title cards reading "power has a price" are then interspersed between shots of the characters.
A previous teaser released Aug. 29 showed the Duttons "at war" and promised that "all will be revealed" when the show premieres Nov. 13.
Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States—but are in near-constant conflict with everyone they interact with. Though John and Jamie had been in a proxy-battle nearly all of season four, the previous chapter ended with Jamie seemingly siding with the Duttons as he killed his biological father Garrett (Will Patton) in a shock twist. And in this trailer, it seems like Jamie and John are finally working together again—or at least, aren't at odds.
Watch how John wields his new political power when Yellowstone premieres Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.