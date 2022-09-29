Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s Screen Time Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Sisters who scroll together stay together.
During a Sept. 28 appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio revealed who spends the most time on social media on their phone between the two of them.
Though Dixie, 21, admitted that she spends more time on her phone than her younger sister, she checked her iPhone's screen time feature to get an accurate measure of the daily amount of time she really spends scrolling and messaging.
The A Letter to Me singer gasped when she saw her daily average. She first asked Charli, 18, what her screen time was, to which she replied, "Nine hours." Dixie then shared that she spends an average of 12 hours on her phone per day, while Charli confessed that she spent a total of six hours on TikTok the day prior.
Dixie then checked her screen time from Sept. 26 and was shocked to see what she spent on social media that day.
"Oh my god," she exclaimed. "I must've fallen asleep with my phone. Because 17 hours—seven hours on TikTok."
She added, "I do fall asleep with my phone. I will fall asleep watching a TikTok, so that's probably what happened."
The excessive screen time did not come as a surprise to many social media users, who are aware that the D'Amelio Show stars use their phones for work, especially for TikTok where together they have garnered 200 million followers.
One social media user commented, "To be fair they made tens of millions of dollars literally because of what their phones were capable of doing," while another wrote, "She happens to get paid off the internet lifestyle so."
Other fans shared the amount of screen time they spend on their own cellphones, including one person who commented, "Mine is literally 22 hours. But to be fair I play Netflix all day and fall asleep to YouTube at night," while another wrote, "I spend 13 hours today & the day is not done."
Who needs sleep anyway?